First Heartland Consultants Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after acquiring an additional 626,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,703,000 after acquiring an additional 206,511 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,411,000 after acquiring an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,666,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,557,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $76.85 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.27.

