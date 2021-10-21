First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 118.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,922 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF comprises 1.7% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 5.10% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $10,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after acquiring an additional 58,826 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 2,079.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 552,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 527,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 1,564.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 383,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 360,132 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 286,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 575.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 256,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 218,908 shares during the period.

Shares of DEED opened at $25.83 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.96.

