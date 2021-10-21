First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,715,000 after buying an additional 211,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,514,000 after buying an additional 200,742 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,131,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,506,000 after buying an additional 578,848 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG opened at $306.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.28 and a fifty-two week high of $309.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.