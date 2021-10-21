First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 523,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock opened at $415.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $296.37 and a fifty-two week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.