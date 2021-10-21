First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

IWM stock opened at $227.17 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $151.39 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

