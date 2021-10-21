First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 0.7% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL opened at $40.80 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

