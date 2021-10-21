First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $143.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $143.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

