First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,824 shares during the period. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF were worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBSM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PBSM opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.88. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $27.64.

