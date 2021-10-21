First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 2,131 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $52.22 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74.

