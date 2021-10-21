First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF accounts for about 1.2% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 1.24% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $121.59 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $126.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.55.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.