First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,127 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.7% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.51% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $17,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,068,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,154,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,025,000 after buying an additional 110,918 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,861,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,087,000 after buying an additional 37,580 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,724,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,854,000 after buying an additional 37,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,043,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.57 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $30.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66.

