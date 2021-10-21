First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 20,117 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,117 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 164,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 47,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 125,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $56.68 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $57.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.