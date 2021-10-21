First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 895 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $162.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $163.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

