First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes $3.85 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.82% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RTM opened at $171.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $178.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.