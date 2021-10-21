First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes $3.95 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 657.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,220,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,993 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,242,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 201.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 373,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,227,000 after purchasing an additional 249,773 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,538.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 194,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,839,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $69.91 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average of $68.00.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

