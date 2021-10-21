First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.55

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.55 and last traded at $58.53, with a volume of 518574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FR. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average is $52.57.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Colony Group LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

