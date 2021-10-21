First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$35.00 at Eight Capital

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price upped by Eight Capital from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. CLSA lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.47.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE:FM traded down C$1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.97. 1,817,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$13.76 and a 12 month high of C$35.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.09.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.26 billion.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.