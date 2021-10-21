First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,334 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 2.84% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 60,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 53,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,085,000.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of FDNI opened at $44.45 on Thursday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $38.27 and a twelve month high of $57.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.