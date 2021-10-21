First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.68 and last traded at $26.77. 223,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 124,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.554 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 597.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 80,346 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 54,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter.

