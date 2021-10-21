First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NYSEARCA:LEGR) Shares Down 0.4%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NYSEARCA:LEGR) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.21 and last traded at $44.28. 17,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 20,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.46.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.