First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.34% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTLS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 826,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after buying an additional 81,142 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 14,130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

FTLS stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.