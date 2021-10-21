First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.34 and last traded at $50.35. 514,775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 877,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.38.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.88.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.