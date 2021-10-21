First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stock Position Lifted by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,412 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.24% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $50.66 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average is $48.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.