First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,818 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.7% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.21% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 48,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

