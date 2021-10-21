First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) versus Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Head-To-Head Contrast

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get First United alerts:

30.7% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of First United shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First United and Intesa Sanpaolo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First United 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intesa Sanpaolo 0 4 7 0 2.64

First United currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.58%. Given First United’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First United is more favorable than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First United and Intesa Sanpaolo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United $76.78 million 1.58 $13.84 million $2.03 9.05 Intesa Sanpaolo $23.51 billion 2.38 $3.74 billion $0.80 21.61

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than First United. First United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intesa Sanpaolo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First United pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First United pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intesa Sanpaolo pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First United has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First United is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

First United has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First United and Intesa Sanpaolo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United 23.63% 15.61% 1.17% Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First United beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Oakland, MD.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy. The IMI Corporate and Investment Banking segment deals with corporate and investment banking; and acts as a partner for corporates, public administration, and financial institutions. The International Subsidiary Banks segment operates on international markets through subsidiary and associated banks. The Private Banking segment specializes in the asset management of private and high net worth individuals. The Asset Management segment develops solutions targeted at the firm’s customers, commercial networks, and institutional clientele. The Insurance segment includes Intesa Sanpaolo Vita, Fideuram Vita, Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura, and Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura. The Corporate Centre segment comprises of the group’s treasury and the Capital Light Bank. The company was founded in 1931 and is headq

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.