FirstService (TSE:FSV) Sets New 1-Year High at $248.07

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$248.07 and last traded at C$248.43, with a volume of 16056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$246.15.

FSV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$228.25.

The company has a market cap of C$10.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$235.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$217.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$863.90 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

In related news, Director Frederick Reichheld sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$250.80, for a total value of C$928,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,567,007.60. Also, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$245.50, for a total transaction of C$73,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,717,992. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,702 shares of company stock worth $2,136,072.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

