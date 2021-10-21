Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s 6th Largest Position

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 3.7% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.08% of Fiserv worth $58,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,798,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 260,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,560. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.81 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

