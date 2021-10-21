Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.77.

Shares of FIVN opened at $158.83 on Thursday. Five9 has a 12 month low of $130.32 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.26 and its 200-day moving average is $175.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -223.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,239,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,478,663. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

