Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $195.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $200.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FVRR. JMP Securities cut their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $192.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $336.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.11 and its 200 day moving average is $202.65.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 531.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 37.5% in the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at $1,060,000. Linden Rose Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at $1,029,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 28.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

