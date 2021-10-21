Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $195.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $200.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.14% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FVRR. JMP Securities cut their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.00.
Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $192.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $336.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.11 and its 200 day moving average is $202.65.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 531.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 37.5% in the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at $1,060,000. Linden Rose Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at $1,029,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 28.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.
Fiverr International Company Profile
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
