Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FGSGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Flat Glass Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.95 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flat Glass Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of FGSGF stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $5.16. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. Flat Glass Group has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.90.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

