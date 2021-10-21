FLETA (FLETA) Price Reaches $0.0121 on Major Exchanges

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. FLETA has a market capitalization of $13.47 million and $602,445.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FLETA has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00045096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00100336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.00190001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

