FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $20.34

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.34, but opened at $19.75. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 2,669 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in FLEX LNG during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

