FLIP 1-Day Volume Tops $747.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. FLIP has a total market cap of $480,366.22 and approximately $747.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00045269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00103082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.46 or 0.00194427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLP is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

