FLIP (FLP) One Day Volume Hits $747.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $480,366.22 and $747.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00045269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00103082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.46 or 0.00194427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

