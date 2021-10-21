Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Sets New 12-Month High at $133.69

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $133.69 and last traded at $133.51, with a volume of 11496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.34.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.24.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $6,155,493.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,019 shares in the company, valued at $31,865,451. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total transaction of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,916 shares of company stock worth $37,267,526. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 14.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

