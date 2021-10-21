Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.52

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Separately, HSBC raised Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of -0.75.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.