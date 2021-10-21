Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLGZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS FLGZY traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $6.96. 1,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,551. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

