Flux (FLUX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $951,174.00

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. Flux has a total market cap of $74.22 million and $951,174.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000543 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.60 or 0.00247421 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00111504 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00134865 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001695 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002507 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 217,215,942 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

