Fmr LLC Acquires 206,400 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 206,400 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.76% of M.D.C. worth $62,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 140.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 73.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 7.3% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. stock opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average is $53.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.