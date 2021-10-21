Fmr LLC Acquires 661,945 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 548.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,945 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.38% of Perficient worth $62,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Perficient by 346.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Perficient by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,541 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Perficient alerts:

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $126.24 on Thursday. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.02.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.