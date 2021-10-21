Fmr LLC Acquires 7,564 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,120,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.53% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $70,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

Shares of CLI stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $18.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

About Mack-Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.