Fmr LLC Acquires Shares of 3,766,940 Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM)

Fmr LLC acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,766,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,727,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 10.00% of Ambrx Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $37,879,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $16,673,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $1,372,000. 36.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE AMAM opened at $13.91 on Thursday. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.41.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

