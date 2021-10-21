Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 548.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,945 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.38% of Perficient worth $62,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Perficient by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $83,215,000 after purchasing an additional 106,276 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Perficient by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $32,485,000 after purchasing an additional 43,201 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 459,395 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $26,975,000 after purchasing an additional 43,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,433 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $34,776,000 after purchasing an additional 191,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $126.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $134.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.02.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

