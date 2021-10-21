Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 152.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,633,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985,225 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.93% of TreeHouse Foods worth $72,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

NYSE:THS opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.59. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

