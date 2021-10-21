Fmr LLC Buys 14,465 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.14% of ALX Oncology worth $69,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 32.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 37,796.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 95.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 64.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXO opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 3.93. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.57.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $573,674.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,682,033.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,023,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,529 shares of company stock worth $9,822,994. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

