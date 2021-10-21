Fmr LLC Buys 1,704,784 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,678,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704,784 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.73% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $69,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.