Fmr LLC Buys 453,430 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,253,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,430 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.39% of ThredUp worth $65,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDUP. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $204,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $44,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $38,546,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp during the second quarter worth about $33,866,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 129.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 998,701 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

In related news, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,223,514 shares of company stock worth $28,158,566 over the last 90 days.

TDUP opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ThredUp Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

