Fmr LLC Buys 947,857 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,722,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947,857 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.01% of Repay worth $65,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,999,000 after purchasing an additional 697,665 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Repay by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,319,000 after purchasing an additional 994,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 15.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,234,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,754,000 after purchasing an additional 435,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Repay by 19,822.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,251 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 34.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,019,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,423,000 after acquiring an additional 521,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 0.78. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.