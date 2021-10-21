Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,898,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,674 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 9.23% of The Marcus worth $61,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 41.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Marcus alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MCS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $589.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.92.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $92.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. Analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.