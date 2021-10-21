Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,561,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,857 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 9.59% of Vor Biopharma worth $63,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on VOR. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

NYSE VOR opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $588.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.07.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Sell-side analysts predict that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.